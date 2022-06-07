Jaci Wilkerson is remembered by her family, friends and co-workers as an empathetic, loving and "truly irreplaceable" woman.
The 40-year-old mother of four tragically died in her apartment on May 25 in what Tyler Police Department investigators say was a homicide. Through the darkness, Wilkerson's loved ones are bringing light to the Frankston woman who was so loved by everyone who knew her.
Wilkerson’s eldest son Chris Moore, 19, said his mother wouldn’t believe the amount of love and support being shown on her behalf. He and his mom were best friends, he said.
“My mom was my best friend. Everything I did, every song I listened to, every rude customer I dealt with at work, every Tik Tok I watched; she knew it all,” Moore said. “I would call her late at night when I was driving because I knew that she was the only person that was up that late, and I loved looking forward to every call, every day about everything that had happened.”
As many others have said, Moore described his mom as “the kindest person in the world.”
“My mom was the kindest person, and anybody who got to be around her and feel her love was incredibly lucky. She cared for everybody no matter your past or current situation, she did what she could to better your future,” he said. “The amount of times I saw her cry because she saw an animal on the side of the road is uncountable, that alone shows her care for all. She was very empathic and she was so emotionally connected to her loved ones that she could feel the same pain of whoever was feeling it, and that allowed her to connect on a different level.”
Wilkerson’s love for animals was apparent in the work she did through her job at Spence and White Veterinary Hospital in Tyler. Wilkerson also volunteered her time at Nicholas Pet Haven.
The organization posted a tribute to Wilkerson the day following her death.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of one of our own. Jaci M. Wilkerson was a big part of Spence and White Veterinary Hospital and Nicholas Pet Haven. She loved animals and her kids,” the post read.
Moore said he and Wilkerson shared a love of tattoos and he had plans to take her to get one soon.
“We shared a passion for tattoos; just recently she took me to get my first and I promised her that soon I would take her and it would be on me," he said.
Moore explained that although he and his mom did not always see eye-to-eye, he was grateful for the lessons she taught him.
“We did butt heads sometimes; what parent-son relationship doesn’t have those rough patches? But I will say that I am thankful for all the lectures that I got because it shaped me into what I am today.”
Moore said he feels extremely lost following the death of his mother, but recalling the memories they shared is helping him cope.
“I am broken and I am lost. I often find myself hovering over her name on my phone because I am used to talking to her every day. But, I know that I must stay strong; I know that she would want me to stay strong,” he said. “Every memory that I ever got to make with her is in my head right now, and I have been replaying them over and over for the past week now. I feel that being able to do that is helping me heal.
"I know that she would not believe the love and support that has been shown by so many amazing people. She would not believe how many people care for her and her kids; I know that she is looking down with her beautiful smile joyfully."
Wilkerson also has another son, 7, and two daughters, 3 and 11 months.
Friend and former co-worker Kate Barker said she will forever cherish the bond she shared with Wilkerson.
“I first met Jaci in October of 2013 at Spence and White Veterinary Hospital, where she had worked for many years,” Barker said. “It was my first official job right out of high school and the entire staff quickly became like family to one another.”
“Jaci was one of the most loving, fun and empathetic people I've ever met. You could share absolutely anything with her in complete confidence. She had the most contagious laugh,” she said.
Barker recalled some of her favorite memories with Wilkerson.
“I have vivid memories of us rapping Salt-N-Pepa's ‘Whatta Man’ while folding laundry at work. Occasionally, the whole staff would go out to our boss' house and ride four-wheelers. Jaci would always drive as I hung on for dear life, laughing until our stomachs hurt,” she said.
Barker also shared that along with the laughs also came tears.
“We laughed together countless times, but we also cried together. Life presented to each of us its own challenges around the same time. She lost her mother not long after I lost mine,” Barker said. “Having a friend like Jaci was priceless at a time like that.”
Barker said the most important thing in Wilkerson’s life were her children.
“Beyond a doubt, Jaci's greatest joy in this life was being a mother. She would tell you, ‘my kids are my world’ within the first five minutes of meeting her," Barker said. “She would talk endlessly about each one of them, and loved them all relentlessly. There is nothing in this world she wouldn't have done for her children. She was so proud of each of them in different ways.”
Barker said she is certain Wilkerson’s memory will live on and bring joy to all who knew her.
“Her loss has left a huge hole in so many hearts, but her memory will live on forever through those that knew, and therefore loved her,” she said. “She was truly irreplaceable.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up by to help Wilkerson's children and cover the cost of funeral services. As of Monday evening, more than $7,500 had been raised. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3x37I1W .
Services for Wilkerson will be held on June 25 at 3 p.m. at Bullard Southern Baptist Church.