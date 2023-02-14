True Vine Brewing Company is hosting a first-of-its-kind Speed Friending event on Valentine’s Day.
The no-pressure event, which begins at 6 p.m., is similar to speed dating, according to True Vine Brewing Company owner Traci Dixon.
“It’s sort of like speed dating but without all the pressure, stress and nervousness,” she said. “You are really just making some new friends and mingling.”
Dixon said the event will be ideal for people who are new in town or those looking for a different way to meet new people.
“Maybe you are new in town, maybe you are looking for ways to engage and meet some new folk, or maybe you are just downright bored with your other friends telling the same jokes,” she said.
Dixon said attendees may meet their next best friend, next business partner, or just a fun drinking buddy.
“We want people to feel comfortable and know this is a very much laid-back event,” she said. “We are here to provide a space to create some platonic relationships over some darn good craft beer.”
The event is free to attend and Speed Friending question sheets will placed at each table inside of the taproom.
Dixon, who said she hopes to make the annual depending on the turnout, she wants everyone to feel the “love” on Valentine’s Day.
“You can sit and talk over the questions with whoever you choose, whoever is around,” she said. “We want everyone to feel the love on this day, so head over and make some new friends here are TVBC.”
This weekend the brewing company will partner with Sola Bread to host Simmer & Brew Fest on Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“We love pairing beer with good food and decided to partner with Sola Bread to offer a variety of soups and breads that pair with our craft beer,” Dixon said.
Tickets to the event will be limited and attendees get to take home a branded Simmer & Brew glass.
True Vine Brewing Company is located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.
For more information, visit the True Vine Brewing Company Facebook page.