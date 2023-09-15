A year after Troup High School student Cooper Reid suffered a life-altering brain injury during a football game, he returned to the field Friday night.
Cooper was part of Troup High School's 2023 Homecoming Court and his mother, Susanne escorted him down the field. Mintues later, Cooper was named homecoming king.
In a recent interview with CBS19, Cooper's parents, Terry and Susanne Reid shared they can't believe it's already been a year since that accident on the football field that changed their lives forever.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.