Cooper Reid was met with waves of blue as he made his way back home to Troup from a rehabilitation center in Houston.
Reid, a junior at Troup High School, suffered a severe head injury during the school’s homecoming football game Sept. 9, was hospitalized then sent to a rehabilitation facility in Houston.
The Troup community gathered at Troup High School as Reid drove by on his way home with a police escort.
Close family friend Mandi Braswell said it’s been a whirlwind week but for the first time since September, the family is home and together.
“It was is emotional but oh so thankful,” she said. “This is the first time since September 9th we have had that entire family home together; God's not done.”
Reid’s family has been preparing for his return. On a Facebook page dedicated to his recovery, Reid's mother Susanne said the family has been learning how to care for Reid at home.
“I have been learning how to give Cooper his meds through is peg tube, learning how to use the feeding pump, and daily care. Terry has been transferring him from the bed to chair,” she said in the post. “We have tried to be as much hands-on as we could knowing this day would come. We have been ordering supplies, setting up doctor visits and home therapy sessions for a couple of weeks; it adds up. But we are super excited.”
The family’s builder, Kory Moon, and his crew took care of Reid’s bathroom renovation thanks to anonymous donors who donated the supplies and materials, according to the post.
“We have decided to rent a medical van to transport Coop in for now because it is the safest way for him; he is so tall and long he doesn’t fit in my car,” the post read. “We think he has grown 2 inches since we have been here.”
Reid said her son has a long way to go but doctors are optimistic.
“Dr. Azariah shared with us the lumbar puncture trial was positive and recommended placing a shunt and said that Cooper’s latest CT scans looked good and can see positive changes since September,” the post read.
Dr. Crutchfield, who has been following Cooper’s progress every step of the way after leaving Tyler, said Reid’s ventricles are somewhat enlarged but nothing dangerous or alarming.
The family decided based on that assessment they would give Reid some time at home and reevaluate in the coming weeks.
“With this information we have decided we would stay home and schedule an appointment with Dr. Crutchfield in a few weeks,” the post read. “This gives Cooper time at home, in his own environment with family and friends to see what he can do on his own without placing the shunt. We will reevaluate and make the final decision then.”
Communities throughout Texas and beyond have continued to support for Reid and his family.