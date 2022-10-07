Troup is set to celebrate its sesquicentennial Saturday with an all-day celebration beginning with a parade.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. downtown with Troup native Paul Leim serving as grand marshal.
Leim began his music career with the Troup Tiger Band and his popular local high school Rock and Roll band The Mauraders. He then went on to receive Gold and Platinum album credits, consisting of over 500 million records sold include, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Peter Cetera, Tanya Tucker, Randy Travis, Michael W. Smith, Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers, PUR, Lorrie Morgan, Lyle Lovett, Amy Grant, Colin Raye, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Bob Seger, Neil Diamond, Billy Currington and Kenny Chesney.
He has also worked in motion pictures, live performances and television, according to Troup Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
“Few other musicians have so successfully bridged the gap between records, motion pictures, live performance and television as Paul Leim,” said Loudamy. “People will want to get downtown early as we are expecting a record crowd.”
A car, truck, and tractor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and around 1 p.m. there will be a special recognition of area veterans on the stage located at North Georgia and East Duval.
At the Cameron-J Jarvis Troup Municipal Library there will be a historical exhibit including photos, videos, artifacts, and more that tell the story of Troup from its first days of becoming a railroad town.
Loudamy said she hopes the event will help educate residents about the history of their town.
“Troup has a very rich history that many of our citizens and children know little about,” she said. “We hope this celebration, especially the historical display, will pass along some of those exciting days.”
A KidZone will be set up at Troup First United Methodist Church and will include bounce houses, inflatable slides and obstacle courses, petting zoo, face painting, and more.
There will be several live performances following the parade including Leim taking the stage with some of his greatest hits.
The event will also include food trucks, arts and craft vendors, and talent shows. Downtown businesses will also be open.
Loudamy said Troup’s slogan is still the real heart of the town.
“Years ago the local newspaper had a contest to give Troup a slogan,” she said. “The winning entry was ‘The Good Neighbor Town.’ That is still the real heart of Troup, her people.”
For more information and performance schedule, visit the Troup sesquicentennial Facebook page.