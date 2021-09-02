The Troup Community Development Cooperation is working to bring free public Wi-Fi to the city's downtown.
The project has been under development for a couple of months, Suzanne Loudamy, TCDC executive director, said. City Manager Gene Cottle has been working to gather information and plan out a proposal with RNC Technologies, who will be installing the Wi-Fi.
At first, the plan was to only bring Wi-Fi to the immediate downtown area, which spans from Front Street to Georgia Street and the major street downtown, Duval Street, Loudamy said. With further consideration, it was decided to stretch the Wi-Fi further west past the train tracks in Troup.
The Wi-Fi coverage will be for the benefit of those visiting downtown, not for people who live in homes or apartments in the area.
“We especially want to reach out to individuals who have come to shop, come to visit or to eat or whatever it is that they've come to downtown to do,” Loudamy said. “Those areas are where the Wi-Fi will be available.”
It will be a great benefit for both people who work in the area and those who are just visiting, she said. She added this is what the TCDC is all about, making Troup appealing to residents and visitors as well as bringing new people in.
“We want to reach out to those who are coming to our city as well as to our community downtown,” Loudamy said. “We just want to make it a more connective place to be.”
There has already been $50,000 set aside for this project to provide free Wi-Fi. As of now, Verizon would be the Wi-Fi provider.
On Sept. 20, this project will be presented to the Troup City Council for approval. At this meeting, any clarifications that may be needed can be made.
A goal for TCDC is to have free Wi-Fi throughout downtown by the event Holiday in the Country on Nov. 15. Loudamy said a lot of people come out and she notices them taking pictures and posting, so having Wi-Fi would be a great benefit.