A Troup woman was killed and three other people injured in a Wednesday night crash on Texas 110 near Whitehouse.
Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Troopers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the wreck on Texas 110 at Mixon Road, 4 miles south of Whitehouse, according to Albritton.
A preliminary investigation shows Harwood was driving a car north on Mixon Road as a pickup truck, driven by 24-year-old Bailey N. Gober of Troup, was headed south on Texas 110. Harwood’s car disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the pickup, the report shows.
Gober, passenger 24-year-old Austin D. Gober and a 1-year-old boy were taken to UT Health with injuries described as non-incapacitating, according to Albritton.