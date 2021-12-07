A Troup woman was killed and a man from Arp injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Overton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Tammy L. Young, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at just after 11 a.m. to the wreck on Texas 135. A preliminary report shows a pickup, driven by 70-year-old Richard P. Allen, was headed north on Texas 135 when Young’s vehicle was headed south, Dark said. Young’s vehicle crossed over the center line and struck Allen’s pickup head-on.
Allen was taken to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition.