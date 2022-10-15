Troup High School junior Cooper Reid, a football player who suffered a severe head injury in the school’s homecoming game, continues to make progress in a Houston rehabilitation center.
Reid, who had been hospitalized since the injury on Sept. 9, was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston via plane on Oct. 3.
Reid is currently spending more than three hours a day in therapy with a team of therapists specific to his needs, according to close family friend Mandi Braswell.
Braswell traveled to Houston this week to be with the family and visit Reid and said the family is able to take turns staying with Reid.
“His family is able to stay with him, they are taking turns staying with him,” she said.
Reid recently enjoyed his first breath of fresh air since the injury with a trip outside. He also was able to stand up with the support of a tilt table allowing him to get in a vertical position which allows him to engage his feet and ankles.
Braswell said Reid was able to tolerate the pressure on his lower body, which wakes up muscles and nerve endings that have not been used in a while, for approximately 30 minutes.
Reid’s mother Susanne said she is grateful for the progress her son has made and the opportunity to be surrounded by great care.
“Cooper is already making big progress during our time here at TIRR. We know without a doubt he is receiving the best possible care that includes highly trained therapist and specialist for TBI patients,” she said. “We are so thankful God opened all the right doors to get him here.”
Several fundraisers and events have been established to help the Reid family through this difficult time including a golf tournament, fishing tournament and GoFundMe page.
On Nov. 12 a Benefit Auction and Fish Fry will be held at First Baptist Church of Troup.
Braswell said she expects the event to be the biggest yet supporting the Reid family.
“The fish fry is going to be great. We want everyone to come join us for dinner and live music. We have some amazing auction items,” she said. “It’s going to be big. We have some great items; Patrick Mahomes signed jersey, Cooper Rush signed football, and more. We are planning for at least 600 in attendance.”
