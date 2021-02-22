The city of Troup's boil water notice has been rescinded after water samples passed all lab tests.
The city announced on Facebook that the water is safe for all uses as of 8:15 a.m. Monday. The city was under a boil water notice since Feb. 16.
Because of the notice, people had to boil any water that would be used for drinking or consumption purposes.
Between Feb. 13 and 21, the city of Troup Public Works Department employees worked 233.5 hours of overtime to keep the water system functioning and the streets passable in Troup.
"This was time worked is in excess of their normal 40 hour week," the city of Troup said on Facebook Monday. "They had to travel and walk in treacherous conditions getting to work and returning home as well as while moving on the streets and walking about doing their tasks at work."
The city also reported that despite falling on ice, none of the employees experienced significant injuries.
Those who have questions about the city of Troup water should contact Gene Cottle, Troup city manager, at 903-842-3128, extension 15.