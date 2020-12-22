The Troup Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died following a Dec. 18 wreck in Tyler as one of the department's officers.
Dakota Powell, 33, died due to injuries from a wreck between his motorcycle and an SUV at Van Highway and Loop 323 in Tyler.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Troup police said Powell and his family had not finished Christmas shopping for his children before the wreck. Along with the Tyler Fraternal Order of Police, the Troup Police Department provided gifts to his sons.
Those wishing to donate can do so using PayPal at info@txfop51.com and put "Powell family" in the notes.
His funeral is set for Dec. 29 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church, located at 11915 Farm-to-Market Road 2015 in Tyler. The visitation is at 1 p.m. and the service will be at 3 p.m.
Money not used for the gifts will go directly to his wife.
"Motorcycles are encouraged at his funeral," the police department wrote. "There will be a final ride to follow."
An investigation into the wreck showed a SUV in the westbound turn lane on Loop 323 turned north on Van Highway on a blinking yellow light and failed to yield right of way to Powell who was traveling south on Loop 323, according to police.
Powell later died at a hospital. The crash is being investigated.