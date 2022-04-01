Five years after its last K-9 officer retired due to medical issues, the Troup Police Department is ready to have another police dog join its team.
Sgt. Kyle Stowers said the police chief decided months ago that the department would be getting a new K-9, and fundraising efforts started this past month. Stowers was the handler for K-9 Luke, who died in 2018.
“We waited this long to replace him because he was part of the Troup PD family and we all needed time before replacing him,” Stowers said.
Luke was a Labrador retriever single-purpose narcotics detection dog, trained in scent only. Stowers said the department will be getting another K-9 of the same breed to continue Luke’s legacy and to have a dog that is less intimidating in public or at schools.
“Luke was an amazing dog. He was great with kids and very even tempered. I could take him into the schools off leash and I never had any concerns,” he said.
According to Stowers, an increase in drug activity in the community also played a role in the department’s decision to restart its K-9 program. And while the new dog’s primary purpose will be narcotics enforcement, Stowers said the program is important for many reasons.
“It allows an officer to locate narcotics that he wouldn’t find without one,” he said. “It also serves as a deterrent to individuals who may think twice about dealing or transporting in our city.”
Stowers, however, will not be the handler for the new K-9. Officer Jason Jones, who has been with the department for three years, has been selected for that duty. Stowers said Jones is the department’s top narcotics officer and that he has a passion for the work.
The department will buy the dog from Pacesetter K9 in Liberty Hill. A fundraising effort that began in early March has raised more than $13,000 of its $15,000 goal. However, the amount needed could increase depending on vehicle equipment costs, according to Stowers.
A fundraiser hosted by Dixie Masonic Lodge #272 is set for May 14 to include fire trucks and police cars, hands-on emergency vehicles and equipment for children, live music, motorcycles, and tiny cars brought by the Shriners.
For more information or to donate, call (903) 842-3211.