TROUP — A mission in Troup recently offered a group of pregnant women a Valentine’s Day-themed celebration of motherhood by turning their bellies into artistic masterpieces.
Wonder Women Outreach hosted its quarterly class Sunday where the bellies of mothers-to-be were adorned by colorful hearts and flowers applied by their own personal artists.
The “paint and sip” event is similar to what local businesses like Pinot's Palette or Painting with a Twist offer with some changes. Alcohol-free “mocktails” are served instead of wine, and the pregnant bellies become canvases. Each mother brings a painter, which can be a partner, friend or family member.
Wonder Women Outreach event coordinator Mandy Pugh enlisted the help of local artist Cassandra Flores to instruct the painters about how to paint a masterpiece on the mother’s growing belly.
Flores, who owns Bullard-based Crazy Chameleon, said that as a mother the event is close to her heart.
“I don’t charge to teach the class. God blessed me with a talent, and I believe we are to bless others with what we are gifted with,” Flores said. “Teaching the class allows expectant mothers to bond with their partner or loved one and creates a magical memory. Pregnancy is a beautiful blessing and if I can have a small part in creating a fun memory for them in a creative artistic way, then I'm going to do it.”
Pugh, who is a prenatal registered nurse, said the event provides a wholistic approach to serving the soon-to-be moms.
“At the Wonder Women Outreach, we want to not only meet the physical needs for mothers and babies, but also the emotional needs. We want to celebrate them, encourage them and surround them with love and do it in fun ways,” Pugh said. “We want to lift up the pregnant mothers within our community and remind them that they are truly God’s greatest masterpiece.”
Mom-to-be Jessica Castor, who brought her sister as her artist, said she saw the event on Facebook and thought it would be fun.
“My sister and I have had so much fun,” she said. “we couldn’t stop laughing.”
Olivia Netherland brought her boyfriend and father-to-be Ryan Ingram. She said it was a special experience.
“We don’t have a lot of parent friends, so it’s difficult to find activities to do together. We saw this and thought it would be fun,” Netherland said.
Ingram agreed.
“It was so much fun. I painted our son’s name, Leo, inside the heart,” he said.