Due to multiple staff members being in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19, Troup ISD is transitioning its middle school to online only education for two weeks.
In a letter to parents and guardians Monday, Superintendent Tammy Jones said the impact from staff being required to quarantine has created a lack of personnel to monitor all of the middle school students.
Through Nov. 30, all middle school students will use remote learning. Jones added that no students are needing to quarantine due to the positive cases within the school district.
"This is simply a matter of not having enough substitutes," Jones said.
Both Troup Elementary and Troup High School will stay open. All Troup campuses will have Thanksgiving break from Nov. 23 to 27.
Students, staff and community members are asked to continue monitoring their health and contact a physician if they have COVID-19-related symptoms.
Jones noted that the district has been fortunate as the number of students testing positive has remained low.
"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this pandemic as we strive to meet the needs of our students," Jones said. "As always, you can access current COVID information on our website."