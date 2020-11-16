Many community members and visitors came out to downtown Troup Monday evening to kick off the holiday season and support local businesses.
Troup Community Development Corporation and Troup Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Holiday in the Country, an event where people can stroll the sidewalks of downtown Troup to shop late for treats and sales.
Suzanne Loudamy, Troup Chamber of Commerce executive director, said Holiday in the Country has been going on for eight years as a way to help local businesses and bring people to the small town.
“It’s just a chance for our downtown merchants to stay open late and see what they have to offer,” Loudamy said. “This is what gets everybody in the Christmas spirit.”
In addition to downtown Troup businesses and churches, vendors from other area towns came out to share their products with attendees.
Loudamy said this event gave people a chance to do something fun while staying safe regarding COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re tired of being cooped up and covered up, but people are wearing masks, social distancing and being safe,” she said.
She called Holiday in the Country the highlight of the year for community members and the businesses, especially this year because of the pandemic.
Loudamy said the event helps the businesses that had to close their doors early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have unique things that other places might not have, and our shoppers seem to really enjoy that,” she said. “We are thankful that are streets are full tonight and our businesses have stayed open.”
One of the businesses that stayed open late Monday night was Steele’s Feed and Seed, a local store that’s been around for 34 years.
Cindy Steele owns the store with her husband, Doug, and she was glad to see such a nice turnout of people shopping, visiting Troup and enjoying themselves.
“I think it has been fun for the community,” Steele said. “I think it is an event the town looks forward to. It’s something they get a big kick out of doing.”
Steele’s Feed and Seed provides lawn, feed and garden products and is also a general store for people to buy a nice gift, Steele said.
“It’s like going back in time,” she said.
Steele added that Holiday in the Country helps out local businesses like hers as they compete against big box stores and Amazon.
“This helps remind people of an environment they can shop in and enjoy,” she said.
Also for the holiday season, Troup will soon host its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 10, which Loudamy said will be another busy night for the town.