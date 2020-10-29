A $22.6 million bond at Troup ISD is on the November ballot that if approved would improve and unite the elementary schools under one roof and increase the high school's capacity for career technology education courses.
According to the school website, about $10.2 million in funding is proposed for the elementary campus, while $12.39 million is set for the high school improvements.
Superintendent Tammy Jones said the school district has been diligent about keeping up with repairs and improvements, such as technology, security and a new school bus, using the general operating budget.
"Large capital improvement projects exceed the allocated amount in the school district's budget; therefore, funds must be generated by bond elections," she said.
Proposed elementary projects include a new pre-kindergarten-through-second-grade facility connected to the third-through-fifth-grade building, a new library, new office area and a cafetorium.
"There would be new classrooms built that would house our pre-K-2 students, which would be built to connect to the existing building that houses grades 3-5. This design was created to put all of our students at the elementary campus under one roof," Jones said.
Jones said the front of the school would also have a more clearly defined entrance to the campus rather than two separate entries.
Troup Elementary Principal Amy Ledford said having a unified office spot for the elementary campus would create a safer environment.
"It is important to have one central office for the elementary. This makes it safer for all students and gives a designated entrance for parents," Ledford said. "From a safety standpoint, this will also prevent students from having to walk from building to building during the day."
The current elementary building was built in 1967, and Ledford said there is a need for spaces for interventions, therapies and small specialized instruction.
At the high school, proposed changes are a new CTE facility with eight classrooms and welding shop and wood/metal shop work areas, expansion of the existing cafeteria and a new gym.
Jones said the current CTE area has just two classrooms and a shop area. CTE subjects in need of expansion are construction technology, welding, automotive, certified nurse’s assistant, culinary arts, and audio and visual productions.
She explained CTE programs greatly benefit students regarding career expertise and opportunities. The high school presently offers over 30 CTE courses, and students can complete industry-based certifications while still in high school.
"At one time, people saw CTE programs as maybe an ag class or an easy elective," Jones said. "Career and Technology Education is so much more. The goal of CTE is to give students a skill for the future. We want each graduate to have the skills necessary to be successful as either a college student or a member of the skilled workforce."
If approved, the construction for the projects would likely begin next summer.
The estimated maximum tax increase is anticipated to be 27 cents for a total rate of up to $1.446 per $100 tax valuation. For a person in a home with a taxable value of $100,000, Jones said their school district property taxes would rise by about $23 per month or $277 annually, should voters approve the bond.
For voters over age 65 who have filed for the homestead exemption, their taxes will remain the same as the amount when they turned 65. These rates cannot increase unless significant improvements are made to the home. Additional acreage or improvements made to the property after the bond election would be a part of the new tax rate.
People in the Troup ISD school district can vote for the bond at both Smith and Cherokee counties polling locations through Election Day.
For more details about the bond, visit troupisd.org.