TROUP — Golfers gathered Saturday at Hilltop Golf Course & Country Club in Troup to participate in the course’s annual Fall-Fest Two Man tournament.
The Hilltop Tournament Committee made the decision to make this year’s tournament a benefit for Cooper Reid and his family.
Reid, a junior at Troup High School, suffered a severe head injury during the school’s homecoming game Sept. 9 and remains hospitalized.
Hilltop General Manager Nicole Duffer said the Reid family has been members of the club for several years.
“So after the accident, we decided to make our fall tournament a benefit tournament for Cooper," she said.
Thirty-nine two-man teams signed up for the tournament with Duffer adding that the club had to turn people away.
“We raised the team limit to 39 and still had a waiting list,” she said.
The event also included a silent auction and raffle with all proceeds, including club-take from the tournament, going to Reid and his family. The entry fee was $120 per team.
Duffer said she was overwhelmed with the support from the community and beyond.
“It's definitely brought the community together,” she said. “Not only Troup, but people from all over East Texas have come together in prayer and support for the Reid family.
“We want to thank everyone that's playing in the tournament, and all of those that have made donations,” Duffer added. “We just ask that everyone continues to keep Cooper and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
On Sept. 29, Reid was to be admitted into TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston and was scheduled to be transferred Saturday morning. However, he began running a fever Friday night and cannot be transferred until his temperature comes down.
Once transferred, Reid will undergo therapy for three hours a day, seven days a week, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayer and updates Facebook page.
TIRR Memorial Hermann provides outpatient rehabilitation services for adults and children with brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, orthopedic injuries, Parkinson's disease and other neurological diseases and disorders, as well as patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic or bariatric surgery.
The Troup Tigers played their first home game Friday since Reid’s injury, a district opener, and defeated the Quitman Bulldogs, 63-6.