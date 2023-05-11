Residents gathered at Troup High School for the Troup Chamber Business Expo and Awards Dinner.
Approximately 200 guests attended the Star Wars themed event on May 4.
Since the date set was May 4th, Star Wars fans recognize that as “May the 4th (Force) be with you,” according to Troup Chamber Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
“We liked ‘May the Force of the Chamber be with you’ - to reflect the support of the community and the Chamber membership of our businesses and local organizations,” she said.
Loudamy said it was a wonderful night for those in the community to be recognized.
“Not a lot of people in Troup put on suits and ties to head off to their jobs. Many of them do their best work in overalls and blue jeans,” she said. “Our leaders come from all walks of life and Troup is well aware that it takes everyone. That’s one of the things that make Troup a very special place to call home.”
The night’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to Jan Singletary.
Other awards include:
Business of the Year - Edward Jones Investments
TISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year - LeShon Holland, Jr.
Elementary Teacher of the Year - Jennifer Brashear
High School Teacher of the Year - Adam Thomas
District Teacher of the Year - Paulette Mayo
Firefighter of the Year - Jason Jones
Police Officer of the Year - Caleb Tarr
Municipal Employees of the Year - Wayne and Suzanne Loudamy
Citizen of the Year - Dianne Layne
Joe Layne Family Community Builder - Troup Community Food Pantry
Walter Flora and Kevin Hearon, of tigersports.net, served as masters of ceremony.
The event was catered by Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta in Tyler and concluded with a live auction, with proceeds going to the Troup Chamber.
“It was a great night; the meal was delicious and we had very entertaining emcees Walter Flora and Kevin Hearon of Tiger Sports Net,” said Loudamy. “The Star Wars decorations were so much fun.”