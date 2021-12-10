TROUP — Troup residents got into the holiday spirit Thursday at the Troup Chamber’s annual Christmas Parade downtown.
City Councilman Nelson Darden announced floats as they came through the parade; each one competing for best local entry, best out of town, best school entry and a judge’s choice award.
More than 45 floats were among those competing, a number Troup Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy said has continued to grow.
“The Troup Chamber of Commerce Christmas has been a tradition for decades. The tradition continues, and the number of units grows each year,” she said.
Best local entry went to Troup First United Methodist Church. Kelly AC took home best out of town. Best school entry went to Santa’s Kitchen, and the judge’s choice award went to Steele’s Feed & Seed.
Each winner received $100 in prize money. The awards were made possible by The Georgia Street Inn and Dianne Layne.
The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Loudamy said because of the cancellation they decided to celebrate two grand marshals this year.
“Barbara Barton was chosen as the Citizen of the Year in 2020 and Cory Melton received the honor in 2021,” she said. “They were both selected to serve as grand marshals for 2021.”
Loudamy said having the parade back was great for the community.
“There is something very special about a small-town parade. Communities are really enjoying time together again,” Loudamy said. “Not only does it bring families out to celebrate the joy of Christmas, but it brings hundreds to the downtown shops and eating places.”