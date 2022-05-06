Crash_stock_windshield_wreck

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash Friday night.

The accident happened before 9 p.m. on on State Highway 31 east at County 246.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.