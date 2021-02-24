The jury trial of a Whitehouse man accused of stabbing another man to death has been moved to June.
Lars Axel Theorine, 52, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Michael Shane Reed, 43, whose body was found Jan. 2 last year on the floor of a duplex at 413 Hanks St. in Whitehouse.
On Wednesday morning, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court set a jury trial date for June 21.
He said during the virtual hearing that with jury selection on Monday, June 21 he expects the actual trial to begin around Thursday due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Skeen said pre-trial hearings will be held sometime before June 21, but dates were not yet set as of Wednesday.
During a court hearing in October last year, Theorine was offered 50 years in prison, but his lawyer said he wanted a jury trial.
Theorine remains in Smith County Jail with a $1 million bond.
Whitehouse police officers found Theorine and Reed on the floor of the living room/kitchen area and what appeared to be blood on the floor, walls and door, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Reed, had “multiple defensive wounds to his upper torso and arms.” His throat was cut and he had stab wounds on his back, arm and neck area, the affidavit stated.