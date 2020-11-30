The trial of a Tyler man accused of murder in connection with a 2019 stabbing death is now set for early next year.
Humberto Leal, 40, is accused of stabbing Luis Rene Murrufo, 36, of Tyler, to death on June 30. He has been in the Smith County Jail since July 2, 2019 and has a $500,000 bond.
During a court hearing on Monday, the prosecution said a plea offer has not been made and the case should move forward with a trial in the 241st District Court.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. set a pre-trial hearing for Dec. 14, and a jury trial is set for Feb. 8, 2021.
On June 30, 2019, officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler at 1:25 a.m. Murrufo was found dead with a stab wound inside a vehicle parked in the residence’s yard.
Another person was found at the residence with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.