A Tyler man accused of not seeking proper medical attention for his daughter whose severely frostbitten feet were amputated following the winter storm in February has a trial set for next month.
Glenn Caldwell, 45, is charged with injury to a child/disabled person. He was arrested April 20 after officials say he did not get help for his 17-year-old daughter for nearly a week after he noticed she had frostbite in February.
According to Smith County Jail records, his trial has been set for Dec. 6 in the 7th District Court.
Caldwell has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $250,000 bond.
An arrest affidavit states Caldwell noticed his daughter’s feet were “swollen, purple and bleeding,” and she complained about her feet hurting on Feb. 23 or 24 after the snow and ice from the winter storm melted.
A Child Protective Services report was made on March 2 with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office involving a possible child abuse case. Health care professionals with UT Health Tyler told CPS about a 17-year-old girl with a disability who was taken to the hospital for severe frostbite to her feet.
The sheriff’s office reported her feet had to be amputated due to frostbite. The teen was previously diagnosed with a mental developmental delay and an intellectual disability.
Caldwell failed to seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1 after she suffered from extreme frostbite on her feet for at least five days, according to police.
In the affidavit, detectives write that Caldwell said he went without electricity for two days during the winter storm from Feb. 15 to 19, and his daughter wore shoes without socks. He told investigators he could not make her wear socks.
Caldwell said he saw blood coming from his daughter’s bedroom leading to the living room and bathroom, and he knew the blood was coming from the girl’s feet, according to the affidavit.
He didn’t take his daughter to the doctor until Feb. 28. Caldwell said he had been “putting it off, and putting it off" taking her to the doctor said he “could not do that anymore,” the affidavit read.
According to the affidavit, Caldwell’s daughter slept in the living room and used the electric oven for heat, while Caldwell and his son used electric heaters in their rooms.
When detectives came to Caldwell’s home, officers found blood on the girl’s bed, sheets, door and its frame, and a trail of blood throughout the residence, the affidavit stated.