Trevor Rose was presented with the Suite of Cassis Jewels he won in 2021 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala charitable raffle.
Rose, who bought six raffle tickets, said he was surprised to hear his name called as the winner and had to turn to his wife to confirm he had heard correctly.
This was their first time to attend the Cattle Barons' Gala, he said.
The gala was something Rose and his family wanted to attend not only to have fun, but also to support a cause they hold close to their hearts.
“It’s a really personal thing for me because both my father and father-in-law have had cancer,” he said. “My father-in-law is actually going through a cancer battle right now.”
He and his wife plan to save the jewelry for their 5-year-old daughter to have in the future, Rose said.
Rose works for the Smith County District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney.
The jewelry set donated by Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry includes a necklace, earrings and a ring valued at $11,450.
Proceeds of the Cattle Baron Gala go toward supporting the American Cancer Society and all that the group does to help battle cancer.