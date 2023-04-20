James Polk walked into work at Trane Technologies on Thursday morning just like any other day. But by mid-day, his entire day turned around – for the better.

“This is one of the greatest days of my life,” said Polk, who was announced as the winner of a brand new Jeep during a surprise announcement at his workplace.

During the United Way of Smith County’s 2022 campaign, more than 1,200 employees from area companies pledged or donated at least $260 to United Way, earning an entry to win a 2022 Jeep Renegade, courtesy of Patterson Tyler Motors.

United Way Trane Patterson vehicle surprise 2023 (11).JPG
James Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, gets behind the wheel of his brand new vehicle from Patterson Tyler Motors on Thursday. Polk, who was surprised with the announcement at his workplace, was one of 1,200 eligible United Way of Smith County donors who had the opportunity to win the free vehicle. (Santana Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

“To have a brand new car like that, it’s nice, I love it,” Polk said.

Polk has been working for Trane for one year and during that time, has donated to United Way through the company’s partnership with the organization. Polk donated at least $5 per week in order to be eligible to win the vehicle. He said he was proud to donate to a good cause and be rewarded in this way.

“It’s phenomenal, I can’t top that with anything,” Polk said.

After walking out to see his new ride, Polk unlocked the vehicle with his new keys and sat behind the wheel checking out all the vehicles features. After getting comfortable, Polk turned up the volume on the radio which was playing, "This is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan, and danced in celebration. 

United Way Trane Patterson vehicle surprise 2023 (12).JPG
James Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, gets behind the wheel of his brand new vehicle from Patterson Tyler Motors on Thursday. Polk, who was surprised with the announcement at his workplace, was one of 1,200 eligible United Way of Smith County donors who had the opportunity to win the free vehicle. Polk said he felt blessed and was very surprised to be the recipient. (Santana Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Soaking in the moment, Polk summed up how he felt in just one word. 

“I feel blessed, just truly blessed,” Polk said.

Although he walked out of work with the keys Thursday, Polk said he may have some competition to get behind the wheel once he gets home.

“My wife is gonna have a fit,” Polk said with a laugh. “She’s gonna wanna drive it.”

This marks the sixth year Patterson has donated a vehicle to the United Way campaign effort.

United Way Trane Patterson vehicle surprise 2023 (6).JPG
James Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, reacts as he learns he was the winner of a brand new Jeep during a surprise announcement Thursday at his workplace. During the United Way of Smith County's annual campaign, more than 1,200 employees pledged or donated at least $260 to United Way, earning an entry to win a 2022 Jeep Renegade, courtesy of Patterson Tyler Motors. Polk was surprised and said he felt blessed to be the winner. (Santana Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

“We’re proud of our partnership with United Way and enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Kirk Wallace, owner of Patterson Tyler Motors. “The programs funded by United Way donations make an impact on countless lives and I am glad we’re able to support that effort.”

Also on Thursday, the United Way of Smith County announced the results of its 2022 campaign. The organization surpassed the 2022 goal by raising $2.109 million from April 2022 through March of this year.

Donations to the annual campaign provide funding for programs of 26 local nonprofits. More than 150 local companies and 4,500 employees participated in the local campaign, according to United Way CEO and President John Gaston. The community effort marks consecutive campaigns of at least $2 million for United Way.

United Way Trane Patterson vehicle surprise 2023 (15).JPG
James Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, reacts after checking out his brand new vehicle from Patterson Tyler Motors on Thursday. Polk, who was surprised with the announcement at his workplace, was one of 1,200 eligible United Way of Smith County donors who had the opportunity to win the free vehicle. Polk said he felt blessed and was very surprised to be the recipient. (Santana Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

“This is an amazing accomplishment that will provide increased funding for United Way’s network of nonprofits,” said Ward Huey, who serves as campaign chairman for the organization. “We’re so grateful to our local partner companies and donors who support the well-being of everyone in our community.”

2022 marked the United Way of Smith County’s 82nd year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler/Smith County. During that history, the organization has put more than $70 million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.

“We’re grateful to be a partner agency of United Way and appreciate everyone who donated during their 2022 campaign,” said Whitney Patterson, Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Tyler. “Funding from United Way provides a major boost to our programs and those of numerous other essential nonprofits in Smith County.”

United Way’s 2023 campaign began April 1 and will conclude March 31, 2024. To learn more, visit www.uwsmithcounty.org.

