SMITH COUNTY — After tragically losing his wife in a crash involving a detached trailer, Cliff Hall hopes new bills passed by the Texas Legislature will help raise awareness for proper trailer safety.
Kelly Hall, 49, of Tyler, was killed on Toll 49 on March 8, 2021 after a detached trailer hit her vehicle. An “improperly secured trailer hitch” caused a lemonade trailer to detach from a vehicle, leading to the trailer to strike Kelly's vehicle.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was driving a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer traveling south on Toll 49. While he crossed a bridge built over a creek, the lemonade trailer detached from his vehicle.
The report states that the trailer hitch “had been mistakenly locked in the open position, allowing it to become separated” from the freightliner. The safety chains connecting the vehicle and the trailer then broke.
Now, two trailer safety-related bills are set to go into effect later this year following their passage in the Texas Legislature.
House Bill 1198, authored by State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, requires the Texas Department of Transportation to develop and implement a public awareness campaign to promote the proper attachment of a trailer to a passenger car and raise awareness regarding the potential consequences of failing to attach a trailer properly. The bill will go into effect on Sept. 1.
House Bill 1199, also authored by Dean, requires DPS to add "presence of trailer" to the accident report so it can track and gather data on the size of the issue. This bill will also go into effect on Sept. 1.
Cliff said he contacted Dean following his wife's death and expressed his desire to have the legislature address trailer safety in Texas.
“Originally I wanted him to introduce legislation to require individuals to undergo trailer safety education as part of the driver's license education,” he said. “However, following my request, Rep. Dean discovered that Texas DPS didn't actually know the exact numbers of deaths by trailer accidents because they had not clearly tracked this. The focus of the legislation then shifted to requiring DPS to track this and to having the DOT do PSAs on trailer safety.”
Cliff said the family is pleased with the passing of the bills.
“We would hope that these little steps will help raise the awareness of trailer safety among Texans and possibly prevent other families from going through loss like we have had,” he said. “My wife was a very big proponent of civics and Texas government, in fact she taught them in the local home school co-op at the high school level. We know that she would be proud that the legislature has taken steps to do the right thing for Texans.”
The couple married in 1991 and had three children together, Helen, Joseph and Joshua.
Kelly, who grew up in Longview and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1989, was heavily involved in philanthropic work and the homeschool community in the Tyler area.
The family moved to Tyler in 2010 and where Kelly home-schooled the three children and was a lead teacher at Cottage Garden Homeschool Co-op.
Kelly organized and ran Tyler HEAT, or Home Education Athletic Teams, for many years. Through her leadership, the HEAT Booster Club was formed, and she worked heavily with fundraising, providing concessions, obtaining athletic gear and transportation, and the development of a HEAT board of directors.
She also served on the board of directors of the Tuzuule Art Project, an art-centered project for children and young teenagers of different backgrounds in Uganda.
Kelly volunteered at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview for many years, and she especially enjoyed serving meals during holidays.
As treasurer for the Tyler Civil Air Patrol Roberts Raiders Booster Club Board of Directors, she led the Wreaths Across America campaign to place Christmas wreaths on the veterans’ headstones during the holidays.
Cliff said as the summer months and family vacations approach, increasing the use of trailers for boats, jet skis, he hopes people will pay attention to trailer safety.
“Trailer safety is critical and the responsibility of each driver. Check and double check to ensure that your trailer has been hooked up properly and that all of the lights and brakes are working properly,” he said. “Anyone who has never hooked up or driven a trailer should not be driving on the road with one until they have practiced and are comfortable.”
For more information on trailer safety, go here.