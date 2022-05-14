JACKSONVILLE – It's rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event.

It’s not only a world-class competition; it also is a source of grand entertainment. The cowboys and cowgirls compete for top dollar, but each night of the rodeo is a chance for the people in the crowd to enjoy an evening out with friends and family, according to Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Bryon Underwood.

Underwood said the traditions the rodeo brings to the area are important to the community.

“I’d say the best thing about our little rodeo is the Western heritage,” Underwood said. “We’re trying to keep the Western heritage alive. I grew up going to this rodeo when I was little, then I brought my kids to it and now I’m bringing my grandkids. I love that tradition.”

Rodeo-goer Holly Lovell, who grew up in Rusk and attended the rodeo annually as a child, agreed.

“I went every year when I was younger -- from elementary school on up through high school. That was the late 90s,” Lovell said. “It was quite the social scene back then. It was the place to be.”

“In a technology-driven world, it's nice to take a break and get back to your roots,” she said. “There is no better throwback to American heritage like a rodeo.”

Lovell said there are several reasons to love and support a community rodeo.

“It's a great event for the whole family. There is something for everyone at a rodeo,” Lovell said. “Rodeos make it possible for local organizations to raise money for scholarships, to help foster a love and interest for agriculture and livestock projects in youngsters. There is a lot of responsibility and lessons to be learned in taking care of livestock.”

“Rodeo also teaches hands on responsibility, compassion, and teamwork. I have never seen a sport where there is more teamwork and camaraderie. In most sports, there are two teams in different uniforms, pitted against one another. Not in rodeo,” she continued. “They all help each other. They are all rooting for each other; they have each other's back. Kids see that. Heck, I think that's something adults and all of society need to see more of these days. Rodeo is awesome like that.”

Lovell’s husband, and rodeo team roper, Justin Lovell said he’s been competing in the Tops in Texas Rodeo for about 16 years and loves the hometown feeling.

“It's a great rodeo that I look forward to every year,” he said. “Although rodeo participants come from all over the United States to this rodeo, I grew up and live in East Texas so it's nice to have a hometown rodeo so close to home.”

The rodeo arena recently got some upgrades in preparation for this year’s rodeo. About half the arena’s seats have been transitioned from wooden to aluminum, which Underwood hopes is a hit among patrons.

Underwood went on to say that for most in the area, rodeo is a way of life.

“I love PRCA rodeo and what it stands for,” he said. “I go to the National Finals every year, and I’m happy that we are associated with PRCA rodeo here in Jacksonville.”

The event, which began on Thursday and will run through Saturday, also includes a Special Needs Rodeo for children and a Rodeo Queen contest.

For more information, visit www.topsintexasrodeo.com.