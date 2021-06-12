JACKSONVILLE – Thousands flocked to downtown Jacksonville on Saturday for the return of the Tomato Fest. The much anticipated festival, in its 37th year, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
More than 200 vendors filled Commerce Street selling a wide variety of items including salsa, candles, baked goods, toys, wind chimes and more.
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce president and event organizer Peggy Renfro, who has been with the Chamber and a part of the festival since 1981, said she was beyond excited to have the festival back after having to take a year off.
“We were very excited to plan this event after a year hiatus and bring back thousands of people to our little town,” said Renfro. “It’s a time where families and friends make a special trip to enjoy the festival.”
The event included several food vendors, soccer and tennis tournaments, kids zone, robotics show and contest, health screenings, motorcycle show, farmers market, live music and more.
To emphasize just how famous the Jacksonville tomato is, several tomato-themed contests were held including a Kids Tomato Eating Contest, Tomato Peeling Contest, Tomato Packing Contest, Best Home Grown Tomato and Salsa Contest with flavors ranging from sweet to hot.
A crowd favorite is the Local Celebrity Tomato Eating Contest. Local celebrities put their eating skills to the test by eating as many Jacksonville tomatoes as they can in three minutes. Precinct 1 County Commissioner Kelly Traylor took home the gold and was named the 2021 Local Celebrity Eating Contest Champion. Other contestants included Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, Dillon Rodriguez of Texas National Bank, Troy Parker of Jacksonville ISD, 2019 winner Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, and Patty Rivers of Southside Bank, among others.
Traylor said he had a great time and was honored to be a part of the event.
“It’s very exciting!" said Traylor. "I’m really humbled in the fact that I was able to take down two of the previous champions in Tony Parker and Chris Davis and to be able to outlast newcomer Dillon Rodriguez. It was a very fun time and great competition; hopefully it was entertaining for all that were there to see it.”
Traylor went onto say having the festival back was huge for the city and really showcases Jacksonville’s heritage.
“Sometimes we don’t understand the importance of things until they are taken away from us," said Traylor. "Last year, not being able to attend anything made us really appreciate this year being able to have the festival. It’s a special event that expresses Jacksonville heritage and how growing tomatoes made a town flourish. We shut down our whole downtown so people can come enjoy a fun family atmosphere.”
Following the festival, Chili’s held their annual Street Dance in the parking lot which featured the Brian Chance Band, Kimberly Dunn and Red Dirt Ritas.