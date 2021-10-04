Today is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 constitutional amendment election.
Currently there are 148,258 registered voters in Smith County, up about 2,000 since 2020, according to Smith County.
If you have not registered to vote yet, you can still do so today by going to the Smith County Elections Administration Office, 302 E. Ferguson, and filling out an application.
You can also visit www.votetexas.gov, print off a voter registration form to fill out and drop it off at the Elections Administrations office during business hours or mail it. If mailed, it must be postmarked on or before Oct. 4.
To check on your voter registration status, you can also visit this site. Click on the “Am I Registered,” tab to see if you are registered, what voting precinct you are in and polling locations in the area.
Early voting will last from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.
For more information about registering to vote call the Elections Office at 903-590-4777.
To learn more about early voting, where you can vote and what will be on the Nov. 2 ballot click here.