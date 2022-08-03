Brenda Korich and Mark Pierce agree they just "click" as a team.
The Literacy Council of Tyler Corporate Spelling Bee veterans helped Tyler Junior College win the trophy at Tuesday's 31st annual event.
Sixteen teams competed in the bee at Green Acres Crosswalk Center.
Whitney Patterson, Literacy Council of Tyler executive director, said about 500 people typically attend the spelling bee, and through the years it has grown not just in attendance but in sponsorships and funds raised.
“This is a very unique event in town because you go to luncheons all the time that are fundraisers probably, but this gets the sponsors really engaged,” Patterson said. “They pick their spellers, and they get really competitive with it.”
Each year, some participants dress according to the bee's theme, which this year was "Decades."
Korick and Pierce said it was “wonderful” when they were announced the winners and added it wasn't their first time to win the bee.
Korich said she and Pierce make a great team.
“I don't know why, but as a team we just really click,” Pierce said. “I mean, if I don't have it, she has it and vice versa.”
With retirement approaching this month, Pierce said this was a special spelling bee for him and probably the last time he'd be able to participate. He has been attending the spelling bee for about six years.
The council is a nonprofit organization that offers adult education and literacy services in Tyler, Smith County and surrounding areas.
Pierce said for the cause is close to his heart because, as a child, he and his father traveled a lot, so he ended up getting a GED.
While he may not have had the same experiences as literary council clients, Pierce said he understands "where they're coming from, and so many of them are working so hard to get ahead and improve their lives.”
The annual spelling bee is the organization's sole fundraising event, Patterson said. This year's goal of $70,000 was surpassed.
All of the funds go toward literacy council services and programs.
The organization offers free GED prep classes, tutoring and more. It also offers English as a second language services, career pathways, college prep, college entry services and more.
Other winners Tuesday included First Christian Church - Tyler with the Costume Award and Prothro Wilhelm & Co. with the Spirit Award.
Teams that participated this year were:
- Brookshire Grocery Co.
- First Christian Church - Tyler
- First Presbyterian Church
- Genesis Group
- Henry & Peters
- HOLA
- Jasper Ventures
- TrueBlue
- Prothro Wilhelm & Co.
- Southside Bank
- South Tyler Rotary Club
- Squyres & Co.
- Trane Technologies
- Tyler Junior College
- Tyler Morning Telegraph
- VME Process