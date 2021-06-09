TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium is now open for special summer hours and features a new exhibit, “Velocity!” Velocity helps children explore the science of motion and makes it fun to learn about basic physics concepts.
Children can roll and race golf balls on tracks, loops and hills to experiment with momentum, friction, gravity, acceleration, speed and distance.
The planetarium features daily showings of its newest movie, “Asteroid: Mission Extreme,” narrated by Sigourney Weaver. Popular programs, “Robots” and “Secret Ocean” are also shown daily.
“We are excited to re-open our exhibit hall and premiere this fascinating hands-on exhibit,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center. “The Science Center offers a fun and educational experience, and we look forward to seeing our guests this summer to enjoy the shows and exhibit.”
Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors (ages 65 and up). Purchases are for admission during specific times and include both exhibit hall and planetarium show admission.
Groups of up to 50 guests may make private show reservations for $75. For information, email sciencecenter@tjc.edu or call 903-510-2312.
The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St. on the TJC main campus. Parking is free. For show times and ticket information, go to http://sciencecenter.tjc.edu/.