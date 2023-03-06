The Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center at Tyler Junior College was abuzz with music Friday night as jazz ensembles entertained audiences with a lively concert.
The Souled Out Jazz Orchestra gave a pre-concert Friday evening. Audiences were also treated to the rich and brassy sounds of trombone virtuoso Ben Patterson, who also shared his knowledge and skills to area schools at the Wise auditorium.
“It’s always a big thrill for us to bring someone of Ben’s caliber to come and work with our students,” said Heather Mensch, TJC music department chair and professor of trombone and jazz.
Known for his way around any groove, and lengthy stint with Airmen of Note, he gifted his audiences and enchanted students with his impressive slide work and melodies.
“In addition to improving their skills as players, the students get an idea of what it’s like to be a real, working musician by learning from someone who has spent years in the profession, honing his craft,” added Micah Bell, TJC professor of trumpet and jazz, who directs Jazz Ensemble 1.
Patterson has been a regular lead player and soloist with various professional groups around Washington, D.C.
The area schools that participated in the clinic included Boulter Middle School, Brownsboro High School, Three Lakes Middle School, Tyler High School, Tyler Legacy High School, University of Texas at Tyler and Whitehouse Junior High School.
Patterson also conducts clinics and master classes for high schools and festivals around the country, and has served as jazz trombone adjunct faculty for The University of Maryland and director of the W.T. Woodson High School Jazz Band.
He currently serves as the Master of Jazz Trombone instructor for The University of Arkansas at Monticello.
As impressive as Patterson is, it was the students of TJC Jazz ensembles who had people on their feet and clapping.
Whether it was a saxophone solo or the crisp percussive sound of the hi-hat, or even the enthusiasm of the cow bell, the audience of the public and music majors were in for a sure treat.
TJC Jazz Ensemble 1 students and their hometowns are: Samuel Antonio, Tyler; Christian Butler, Bullard; Cameron Furr, Flint; Mitchell Gilbert, Bullard; Caleb Haffner, Overton; Tyler Hannan, Tyler; Zach Holcek, Tyler; D’Angelo Mosley, Friendswood; Harvey Nguyen, Whitehouse; Mariah Parnell, Tyler; Zachary Paul, Terrell; Jett Schnackenberg, Mansfield; Mitchell Shulka, Fort Worth; Liv Simmons, Lindale; Tanner Sparrow, Crandall; Lauren Taylor, Pineland; and Aubrien Washington, Tyler.
TJC Jazz Ensemble 2 students and their hometowns are: Noah Clark, Palestine; Will Culbertson, Paris; Roger Gonzalez, Palestine; Isai Govellan, Bullard; Kayla Humphrey, Rockwall; Emily James, Palestine; Richard Kelp, Paris; Stephanie Molina, Palestine; Manases Nieto, Longview; Juan Najera, Springtown; Anthony Orduna, Tyler; Aracely Perez-Gonzalez, Center; Brayden Persinger, Tyler; Aaron Roden, Lindale; Justin Shaw, Weatherford; Carolyn Shoemaker, Hallsville; Kyla Thomas, Springtown; Matthew Tryon, Tyler; and Caitlynn Vandzandt, Henderson.