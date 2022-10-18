A Tyler resident and Tyler Junior College graduate is making a splash in the fashion industry.
Romero Brown Jr., 25, began the Weird & Different clothing and apparel brand in 2020. Although the future is looking bright for the young entrepreneur, Brown says the creation of the brand grew from very powerful and painful life experiences.
After shuffling between Colorado and Texas for several years, Brown’s mother decided to make a permanent residence in Brownsboro when Brown was in the fourth grade.
With family in Tyler, Brown visited regularly growing up and quickly fell in love with the city. Once old enough, Brown packed his bags for Tyler and began college at TJC.
Brown said although traveling allowed him to become the person he is today, he admitted that school and making new friends was never easy for him. Brown was often made fun of or bullied for a disability he had from birth. The taunting, even at a young age, planted a seed of change and hope in Brown’s mind.
“I started my company because I was born deaf in my right ear. Due to me being deaf, it caused me to have a terrible speech impediment. So because of my speech impediment, I got bullied and teased tremendously,” Brown said. “The famous nickname kids gave me was Mushmouth from the popular show ‘Fat Albert.’”
“As I got older my speech got way better as did my confidence. So I knew my purpose early on was to make a product that represented loving yourself and embracing one’s own insecurities,” he said. “What better industry than fashion, which is the No. 1 way people express themselves.”
The brand name itself, Weird & Different, makes a statement and Brown said he put just as much time into his logo, Mr. Weird.
“My logo is Mr. Weird eating ice cream. When you eat ice cream it releases a hormone called dopamine in your brain to make you feel better,” he said. “I wanted a company that not only made you feel good about being yourself but also, to feel good while wearing our merchandise.”
After doing a pop-up fashion event in San Antonio, the president of the event approached Brown inquiring about his clothing line prompting an invitation to apply for Texas Fashion Week San Antonio.
“She completely fell in love with the brand and the message behind it; she was adamant about us applying the brand into Texas Fashion Week San Antonio,” Brown said. “After all the paperwork was in, we made the final cuts out of more than 300 applicants. We were super excited and a little anxious because this would be our first fashion week ever.”
Brown said although it was the brand’s first show, the experience and vibe felt very natural and the experience opened even more doors for the business.
“Even though it was our first, it felt so natural once we finally started. To say we were grateful would be an understatement; because of that one event it opened many doors for me and my brand,” Brown said. “We even got invited to New York for their fashion week. I am truly blessed and grateful to say the least. I just want to say thanks to Sage and the San Antonio Fashion Week again for taking a chance on a kid from East Texas.”
Brand Media Manager Maalesha Jordan, who is responsible for content strategy, social media, and trend research, said the brand aligned with her own personal beliefs.
“I am passionate about this brand because it aligns with my personal mission to help people with self-love. This brand was created to inspire people to embrace their uniqueness,” she said. “I want people to know that everyone is Weird & Different and that is something that should be celebrated.”
During a trip to San Diego to promote his brand, Brown ran into several influencers; one of which purchased a Weird & Different hoodie on the spot. The encounter led to the company going viral on TikTok, being seen by millions.
The company is currently located at a kiosk in Broadway Square Mall across from Bath & Body Works. However, with the brands continued success, Brown will be opening a storefront in the mall on Nov. 1. A grand opening is set for Nov. 5.
Weird & Different has a unique variety of hoodies, T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, biker shorts, crop tops, long sleeves, jogger pants, jogger shorts, puffer coats, crew necks, socks, stickers, tote bags, hats, and fanny packs.
The mall is located at 4601 South Broadway Avenue. Hours of operation for the brand are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Weird & Different Facebook page.