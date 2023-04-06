For every pint of blood donated, at least three lives are saved. Which is why TJC partnered up with Carter BloodCare last week for its annual 50-gallon blood challenge, which could potentially save up to 1,200 lives.
“We wanted this big push for all of East Texas because it affects and helps with blood shortages,” said Juan Lesser, Student Life specialist at TJC. “This is a great opportunity for us to provide for those in need.”
Roughly 270 people in the community rolled up their sleeves and donated to 33 gallons to the cause, equating about 264 pints of blood. And while they fell short of 50 gallons, multiple lives will likely still be saved.
“Every unit that is donated helps save three lives, so any time that we’re able to have students, faculty or people in the community come in and take time to donate, it’s always going to help somebody,” said James Black, senior public relations specialist for Carter Blood Care.
Since Tyler Junior College and Carter BloodCare teamed up for the “50 Gallon Challenge” 12 years ago, the event has raised more than 500 gallons of blood and potentially saved more than 13,000 lives.
“Because everyone is stepping up, there are a lot of patients who are in need, in Tyler and all throughout East Texas, that really benefit from folks taking the time to donate,” Black said.
Even if the incentive of saving lives is enough, TJC still offered multiple prizes and swag to donors for their time and effort.
“We know that college students basically love free stuff, free food… but in essence, I think people really like being able to save lives,” Lesser said.
“I think it’s great how much TJC has made efforts with their blood drive,” Black said. “With the folks who have donated, there are so many people that are helped by this.”
TJC joined with Carter BloodCare for the “50 Gallon Challenge” 12 years ago, when students realized there was a need to help replenish the community blood supply during the spring break period, and Carter BloodCare coordinates with the school with logistics and making sure they have adequate staffing and supplies.
“We help hand-in-hand, however they need,” Black said. “We always appreciate how extremely accommodating they are… it’s always a pleasure to be able to come each year for the event.”
From people with trauma emergencies to open-heart surgeries to premature babies, patients everywhere benefit from the blood drive, no matter how many units are filled
“It’s important for everyone to remember and think of all the patients they’re helping,” Black said. “There is such a wide spectrum of patients who need transfusions who are helped every time someone donates.”
However, according to Black, the need for donations is still dire.
“It’s a 24/7 need,” he said. “Our most critical need right now is O negative, which is a universal blood type.”
According to the Red Cross, only 7% of the population are O negative, and the need for O negative blood is the highest because it is used most often during emergencies
“Regardless of a patient’s blood type, O negative can be effective,” Black said.
If you want to help, reach out to Carter BloodCare by calling 800-366-2834 or go to their website, carterbloodcare.org, where they can help find convenient locations for blood donations.