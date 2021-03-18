Tyler ISD campuses across the city have named teachers of the year. Teachers receive the honor from each of their school administrators and staff.
Each of the chosen teachers fit the mold of expectation which includes extraordinary leadership and excellence in teaching.
Each year, the campus teachers of the year complete an interview and portfolio to compete for the District Elementary Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Tyler ISD plans to honor all campus teachers of the year and will announce the 2021 district teachers of the year at the Educator of the Year Banquet, which will be held April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
During the event, TISD will also name Principal of the Year and Rookie of the Year. The event will be sponsored by Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, who has been sponsoring the event since 2014. They have also partnered with the district over the years for various projects.
“Cooperative Teachers Credit Union is honored to be the title sponsor of the 2021 Educator of the Year event,” Matt Horton, spokesperson for the credit union, said. “This year has no doubt been like no other, and we look forward to celebrating these amazing educators for their dedication throughout the school year.”
The 2021 Campus Teachers of the Year include:
- Jessica White, T.J. Austin Elementary School
- Shanah Hill, Bell Elementary School
- Jennifer Thompson, Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School
- Shabnam Khalatbari, Bonner Elementary School
- Ardra Shelby, Caldwell Arts Academy Elementary
- Ashley Green, Caldwell Arts Academy (Secondary)
- Precious Hicks, Clarkston Elementary School
- Nada de la Cruz, Dixie Elementary School
- Amalia Chaves-Venegas, Douglas Elementary School
- Jesus Sanchez Hernandez, Griffin Elementary School
- Taylor Green, Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School
- Emilee Kubara, Jones Elementary School
- Keith Johnson, A.W. Orr Elementary School
- Beth Lockhart, Owens Elementary School
- Hilda Perez-Torres, W.A. Peete Elementary School
- Debbie Fatheree, Ramey Elementary School
- Lisa Munoz, Rice Elementary School
- Ashley Phelps, Andy Woods Elementary School
- Janet Merrifield, Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs
- Linnon Thomas, Boulter Middle School
- Ashley Bendy, James S. Hogg Middle School
- Jeremy Deimund, Hubbard Middle School
- Ashley LaCroix, Moore MST Magnet School
- Holly McWilliams, Three Lakes Middle School
- LeDana McGee, Tyler High School
- Justin Kniffen, Tyler Legacy High School
- Jeremy Johnson, RISE Academy
- Andy Haas, Early College High School
- Jason Bethany, Career and Technology Center
Due to current health and safety guidelines, attendance at this year’s event is limited; however, the celebration will include the nominees and their special guests, campus and district administrators, Tyler ISD Board members, and event sponsors.
“Our focus during this historic year has been to adapt and deliver,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “These outstanding educators stepped up to the plate to adapt in any way needed to continue our vision to create successful student outcomes for the 18,000 students we serve.”