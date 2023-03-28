Tyler residents showed up for the Tip A Cop event last week raising thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Texas athletes.
The event had Tyler police officers serving customers at two Jucy's Hamburger locations in Tyler and donating the “tips” they received to the Special Olympics organization as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is Special Olympics' largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. In Texas, the Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1985 and has grown to become one of the largest in the nation.
In the last decade, Torch Run has contributed over $11 million through the dedication of thousands of law enforcement personnel fundraising on behalf of SOTX. The support provided by this dedicated group has contributed greatly to programs in local communities, which involve more than 44,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state, according to SOTX Program Director for Area 7 Gretchen Reeves.
In total, the event raised $3,300 with the Tyler Patrolman Association donating $500.
Officer Kerri Long with the Tyler PD Community Response Unit said the event was a huge success.
“The amount raised really blows me away. I’m so excited for the Special Olympics,” she said. “The community and businesses in Tyler are so amazing. The event was a huge success.”
2023 is the second year the event has been taking place in Tyler.
