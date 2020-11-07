Tiki

Look at this cute face! It’s Tiki a 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier. Tiki is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler after her owner was no longer able to take care of her. This petite girl only weighs 8 pounds and is a social butterfly. Tiki is a very happy girl and seems to always have a smile on her face and wags her tail all the time. Tiki has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Tiki will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Tiki, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 PETS FUR PEOPLE

Look at this cute face! It’s Tiki a 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier. Tiki is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler after her owner was no longer able to take care of her. This petite girl only weighs 8 pounds and is a social butterfly. Tiki is a very happy girl and seems to always have a smile on her face and wags her tail all the time. Tiki has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Tiki will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Tiki, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Tags

Recommended for you