The Blue Santa Pub Crawl is set to return to Tyler this year, and tickets are now on sale.
After being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be back Dec. 3 with a focus again of helping providing gift cards to children who might otherwise not have a Christmas. The children use the gift cards to purchase items from a local Walmart.
Funds raised during the pub crawl will benefit the children of the Tyler Police’s East Texas Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 182, according to a release from organizers.
“After two years out, I think this year is more important than ever to give a Christmas to kids,” said Tena Jerger, event organizer and owner of EGuide Magazine. “We are excited to organize this event again, have fun and make an impact on a children’s life.”
The Blue Santa Program is a nonprofit outreach that has been operating since 2009. Its first pub crawl event was in 2018 with another the following year. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
Shari Lee, president of Visit Tyler, said the organization is very excited to support the third Blue Santa Pub Crawl during which more than 430 blue Santas gathered in downtown Tyler for the fundraiser.
“We feel this event will benefit the citizens of Tyler by offering them a fun day that also supports Tyler Fraternal Order of Police Blue Santa program,” Lee said. “This is the perfect opportunity to have fun in downtown while also making a difference in a child’s life this holiday season.”
During the event, participants visit businesses in downtown Tyler to collect differences pieces of the Santa costume. New this year will be fake snow, caroling and the appearance of Santa Claus himself, according to Jerger.
Chuck Boyce, a Tyler Police Department community resource officer, said this event is the highlight of his Christmas every year.
“It’s amazing to watch the children’s excitement as they pick up Christmas presents,” Boyce said. “It’s extremely humbling to see that some select presents for their family and sometimes food and other necessities.”
Boyce said the event allows officers to get to know the community and make connections with residents. He said it also a way in which officers can de-stress and have a break from a routine that “desensitizes” them.
“We generally only congregate for funerals or bad events. We never get together as officers for something that’s good,” Boyce said. “Being able to get away from our job and help these kids gives us the meaning of life back.”
The pub crawl is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Tyler. Participants can check in starting at 2 p.m. at East Texas Brewing Co.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or in person at Visit Tyler, at 110 North College Ave., Suite 105, inside Plaza Tower.