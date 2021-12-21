The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is selling tickets now ahead of its annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine's Day dances.
The dances are a continuous tradition, as this will be the 16th Daddy-Daughter dance and 13th Mother-Son dance, said Staci Lara, Glass Recreation Center Supervisor.
Seeing the little girls come out in their princess dresses and the young boys dancing with their mother figures is heartwarming, Lara said.
Lara emphasized the dance is not just for mothers and sons or fathers and daughters. “It can be any kind of mother or father figure in their life,” she said.
Lara said it's great to see the event grow, as over the years many families have returned along with many new faces.
She said organizers aim to keep the event simple and fun to allow the parents to “come in and enjoy that special moment with their (kids).”
The family dances are something the Glass Recreation Center offers to allow the community to create "memories with their loved ones," Lara said.
There will be refreshments, a DJ and professional photography at each dance.
Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. If not sold out, tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the event. Only 300 tickets are available for each dance.
Attire for the dance is semi-formal.
The dances will be held on the following days at the Glass Recreation Center:
- The Mother-Son dance for ages 4 to 13 will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
- The Daddy-Daughter dance for ages 4 to 8 will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
- The Daddy-Daughter dance for ages 9 to 13 will be from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
For more information visit TylerParksandRec.com or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.