Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. today for the Rose City Music Festival scheduled Oct. 8 in downtown Tyler.
The festival lineup, which was described as “stellar” by Radio Texas, LIVE!, was announced this past week.
Organizers said the lineup spans generations and caters to multiple musical styles.
Headliner Koe Wetzel will be joined by Nelly, Fritz Hager III, Untold Story and Gates Open.
“For our first year, we are excited to come out swinging with a massive lineup,” said a statement from organizers at Townsquare Media Tyler — Longview.
Wetzel is an East Texas native and a platinum-selling country-rocker, according to the statement.
According to Radio Texas, LIVE!, Wetzel said he wrapped up recording his latest album in January and described it as more alternative.
Fritz Hager III of Tyler recently finished in the Top 5 on “American Idol.” He previously said that while music is fluid, he would say his style resembles indie pop.
Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, from Austin, released his debut album “Country Grammar” in 2000, “Hot in Herre” was his first No. 1 hit. Known for several popular songs such as “Dilemma” and “Just a Dream,” Nelly also collaborated on the “Lil Bit” track with Florida Georgia Line in 2021.
Untold Story is an alternative and classic rock band from Tyler.
The festival also will include local food, vendors and activities throughout the afternoon.
VIP tickets are $180, and general admission is $70.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit therosecitymusicfestival.com.