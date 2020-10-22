Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler and WorkHub have teamed up with several community sponsors to host their inaugural “Día de Los Muertos” Art Exhibit Night. The event showcases the work of local high school students from Tyler ISD, Lindale High School and Chapel Hill High School.
First, second and third place prizes will be awarded to students of each grade level.
Co-organizer Elva Estrada of Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler saids they wanted to share the rich tradition of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) that occurs just after the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.
"Día de Los Muertos celebrates our family and friends who have passed away," Estrada said, "In the same way that families come together in Hispanic culture, we wanted to bring the community together with a sense of connection."
Estrada said that students are the future, and she's glad that they could support young artists with this show.
The event is come and go with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing set in place.
If you go:
Día de Los Muertos” Art Exhibit Night
Thursday, Oct 22
6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Come and go event