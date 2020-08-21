Late Thursday night, the Tyler Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a Tyler Police patrol car.
A white Chevrolet Malibu operated by a female driver was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of W Northwest Loop 323 at high rate of speed when it struck the rear end of a Tyler PD officer’s patrol car. After striking the patrol car the Chevrolet Malibu abruptly turned and collided with a motorcycle traveling the same direction.
The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to UT Health East Texas in serious condition. The operator of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries which were treated at the scene. The Tyler Police officer was also transported to UT Health sustaining what appear to be minor injuries.
The Tyler Police Department is urging all motorists to take alternate routes due to traffic lanes being closed to investigate the accident.