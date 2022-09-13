Three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital Monday after participating in a viral social media challenge involving eating a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings.
The school district reported Tuesday the “One Chip Challenge" led to parents taking their kids to the hospital and Tyler ISD is warning parents and students about the danger of the social media craze.
In the challenge, people are dared to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings, two of the world’s hottest peppers.
On the district's Facebook page, school officials said people could experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing that can last more than 24 hours and lead to more severe health complications.
Read more from our news partner at CBS 19.