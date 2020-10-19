Voting is open for the people's choice awards for the Texas Downtown Association 2020 President’s Awards Program, and people can show support to three Tyler finalists using social media.
The Plaza Tower, Fitzpatrick Architects and “Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch” were each named finalists for the TDA awards.
Plaza Tower is a finalist in the economic game changer category, Fitzpatrick Architects is a finalist for downtown partner and “Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch” is a finalist for the Resiliency Award.
The people's choice awards are determined by people liking or loving the finalist's photo on the Texas Downtown Facebook page. The deadline to do so is 5 p.m. Friday.
The TDA award ceremony to announce the judges' winners will be held virtually from Oct. 26 to 30.