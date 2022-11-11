A multimillion dollar donation was given to three organizations from the estate of late local philanthropist June S. Flock in support of religion, health care and education.
Checks totaling $1.75 million each were presented on Friday morning at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation. The $5.25 million donation was split between Tyler Junior College, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation and Marvin United Methodist Church – organizations all close to June Flock and her husband Jack Flock.
“I just want to thank God first of all for this opportunity, and thank God for the lives of June and Jack Flock,” said Andy Navarro, vice president of mission integration at Christus.
June and Jack Flock were known in the community for their generosity, Navarro said. These donations to community organizations is an extension of the couple's desire to give back.
Navarro said he first met the Flocks in the summer of 1985 while working at the Ramey & Flock law firm. Throughout the years he kept in touch with the couple and got close to them. He added that he was with Jack when he died in 2007 and remained close to June until her death in July of 2020.
“They were always so thoughtful of other people, thoughtful of the community in which they live and you knew exactly where their heart and their passion was – it was in education, with our church, and with health care,” he said.
To be able to carry out their wishes and distribute June Flock's estate to things they both loved is an honor, Navarro said.
“I think to me, the bottom line is that Mr. And Mrs. Flock were all about bringing Christ to people and people to Christ, and this gift to education, to their church and to health care will do just that,” he said. “It's really an honor to carry out their legacy, to continue their legacy and know that they're going to reach people long after they've gone to their rest.”
For each of these organizations to receive this gift makes for a “very special day,” said Juan Mejia, TJC president.
“We are humbled by Mrs. Flock’s generosity. Her estate gift will provide funding in perpetuity to benefit TJC students pursuing health care careers," Mejia said. "It also honors the Flock family legacy at the college. Jack Flock served as a dedicated TJC trustee for 25 years and along with June, the Flocks were ongoing supporters of the college."
Mejia said TJC will do everything it can to carry on the Flocks' legacy and honor their vision.
A goal for TJC is for all students to be successful and have gainful employment, specifically here in East Texas, he said. This gift from the June Flock estate will allow for things such as additional scholarships to benefit students in need, progressing this goal.
“I think the Flocks were really such a giving family,” said Mitch Andrews, executive director of the TJC Foundation and TJC vice president of advancement. “Not only what they did philanthropically, but what they did to service to organizations throughout Tyler and East Texas.”
Mrs. Flock was a loyal member of Marvin Methodist Church for almost 70 years and the couple was married there in 1954, said Dr. Doug Baker, senior pastor. Baker said the church is excited to be among the beneficiaries. Baker said it is a great way to honor the church and remember the Flocks.
“June, a respected member of this community, believed in supporting the institutions that made her community strong,” he said.
Mrs. Flock’s generosity will allow Marvin Methodist to continue growing its five-year-old foundation, which will benefit campus improvements, missions, and foundation board-directed projects.
“Some funds will be directed immediately to help Marvin’s international and local mission partners, as well as exploring ways to improve outreach and evangelism in Tyler’s growing downtown urban residential community,” said Baker.
The hope is to also support local missions and some mission outposts around the world, Baker said. Currently, Marvin UMC has nine mission outposts in the world that this gift could help fund. This gift will be a blessing for people all around the world, he added.
Christus is “blessed” to have known the Flocks, who had been patients and friends of the health organization for years, said Robin Rowan, executive director of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation.
While it is uncertain how all the funds will be allocated at this time, Christus is glad to be part of honoring the Flock’s legacy, Rowan said. Some funding from this gift will go towards the establishment of the Jack and Jude Flock Imaging Center in the new Christus Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute.
“It just means so much to us to be a part of this and be in their legacy,” she said. “I knew Mrs. Flock well and she was just a dear, sweet southern belle and lady … she will never be forgotten at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.”