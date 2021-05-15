Amberly Arnold, of Rusk, was one of thousands to participate in the annual Fresh 15 event Saturday morning in Tyler. Arnold took on the race for the second year in a row along with friends Jana Cleveland and Lindsey Duffield.
Arnold, who tackled the 15k event, said she enjoys the race for several reasons.
“A high school friend of mine and I really enjoyed this event last year and decided to do it again. We usually do events like this to help us with motivation to run and have a great reason to meet up”, Arnold said. “Plus, it gives back 100% of race revenue to nonprofit organizations which is important.”
The event included a 15K race, 5K race, a Lil’ FRESHie 1K race for children 12 and younger, as well as DJs and bands. The race brought out more than 3,700 runners, including 24 from other states and three different countries.
BGC Racing Director Ashleigh Endicott said the event's main focus is health and community.
“The FRESH 15 is about two things — health and community. We make sure that everything about FRESH 15 is centered around our mission to create an iconic event that motivates people to become healthier, while showcasing this beautiful part of Texas. This past year has really taught us how important both of those things are,” Endicott said.
She said the event would not be possible without all the wonderful volunteers.
“We had more than 300 volunteers who came together to help us make this event epic. Our volunteers are the backbone of the event,” Endicott said. “Without them, we would not be able to put on a world-class event.”
A prize purse totaling $22,000 was awarded to top, in-person finishers within several categories for the 15K and 5K races. Current Tyler residents were eligible for the Local Legends, with cash prizes awarded to the top three male and female 15K finishers.
The 15k race swag bags included participant tech shirt, finisher’s medal, face mask, key chain, beach towel, a cosmetic bag including hand sanitizer and sunscreen, free race photo, coupons, samples and more.
Due to COVID-19 race registration was limited to ensure the start and finish corrals would effectively provide needed space for runners before and after the race. Runners also benefitted from participating in timed, staggered starts to further encourage social distancing.
Since the race was established in 2014, more than $965,000 has been raised with 23 charities benefitting from this year’s event.