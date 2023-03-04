The 10th annual FRESH 15 race Saturday was a sold-out event.

The race, which started at FRESH by Brookshire's in Tyler, brought 4,000 participants who put their best foot forward to compete in a 15k, 5k or Lil’ Freshie 1k.

The FRESH 15 was established to provide a world-class race that promotes wellness and supports the community, according to Brookshire's. All of the revenue generated by the event is donated to local nonprofit organizations, with more than $1.3 million raised in nine years, according to BGC Racing Director Ashleigh Endicott.

Dolores Davis, who ran the 5k on Saturday with her daughters, Isabelle and Molly, said sister Lupe Nelson inspired her to take part in her first race in 2020.

"My sister was our biggest inspiration to start participating. She has been an avid runner for a very long time and always invited us to watch her or to join her, but we were always worried we couldn’t finish it,” she said. “I started focusing on my health and officially made her invitation my goal to be ready for my first FRESH 5k in 2020, and we did it.”

Davis said the race has become “family time” and encourages everyone to give it a try.

“We love it," she said. "With as busy as everyone is, we know this day we will be together and get to spend some quality time with each other. My sister Lupe runs the 15k. My daughter Molly runs the 5k and my daughter Isabelle and I walk the 5k with her twin boys.

"I encourage anyone that maybe thinking of doing it to do it. The experience is unforgettable, and the support you have as you’re crossing the finish line is incredible.”

Anthony Splawn, owner of Youth Inspire in Tyler, said this is his fourth year to run the 15k with wife and Inspire Youth team members.

“We stay active physically and are always looking forward to challenges,” he said. “We also have quite a few members of our programs that ran the 5k this year.”

Former Tyler police officer Abby Rodseth also returned Saturday for her second FRESH 15 race since a car crash while on patrol in 2020 left her severely injured.

Endicott said the race is unique to Tyler and is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together.

“FRESH 15 ... showcases what an incredible city and community we have to enjoy,” she said. “The FRESH 15 is all about bringing people together for an iconic race experience that showcases and strengthens the Tyler community and help provide strength, stability and safety for local families through our charity partners.”

Endicott said she is proud of how the race has highlighted the city of Tyler.

For more information, visit www.bgcracing.com .