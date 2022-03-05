Tyler resident Brennett Rodseth was one of thousands to participate in the annual Fresh 15 event Saturday morning in Tyler. Rodseth entered the race as a first time runner.
Rodseth, who tackled the 15K event, said he was initially not a fan of long distance running.
“I was not a long distance running fan at first and it took 10 years of being with my wife, who is an avid runner, to see the fun and competitiveness in it,” said Rodseth.
Rodseth said he trained with his wife, Abby, to be prepared for the big day.
“We ran a lot, probably over 35 or 40 miles a week. Some days we would cross train and bike, swim, or do the elliptical,” he said. "One of the hardest workouts we did was hill repeats up Dueling Oaks. I know when I see that hill there is only a few miles left”
Rodseth went onto say he felt the event was great for the community.
“I love that we have a competitive large race in Tyler,” said Rodseth. “It brings the whole East Texas community, companies, families and friends together for the common goal of running and to benefit a good cause.”
The event included a 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races, with courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s as well as DJ’s and bands.
The 2022 race brought out nearly 3,500 runners, including 24 from other states and three different countries.
BGC Racing Director Ashleigh Endicott said the event had two major goals.
“The FRESH 15 is about two things – health and community. We make sure that everything about FRESH 15 is centered on our mission to create an iconic event that motivates people to become healthier, while showcasing this beautiful part of Texas. We have given more than a $1.1 million to East Texas charities in the last eight years,” said Endicott.
Endicott said this year’s race was even better than the previous year and they are already looking to the future.
“We are so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to come together for an epic day, with more than 300 volunteers and the goal to raise $150,000,” she said. “Every year we work to improve the race and we feel like this year is even better than previous years. We are already thinking about 2023 – our 10th year. Almost a decade of making memories and changing lives.”
Endicott said months of planning go into making the event what it is.
“This event is important from the start to the finish. Our dedicated race staff starts with months of planning to develop an iconic race day experience for our thousands of runners,” Endicott said. “We finish with donating every dollar runners give to our deserving local charities. We are making a difference in individual lives with thousands of people all coming together for fun and making themselves healthier."
Since the inaugural race eight years ago, 100 percent of race revenue will be donated to local non-profit organizations, with more than $1,115,000 raised since the FRESH 15 was established in 2014. The FRESH 15 is donating to 24 local organizations this year. BGC Racing hosts two races each year, the FRESH 15 and Heroes Run in Shreveport, La.
A prize purse totaling $22,000 will be awarded to top, in-person finishers within several categories for the 15K and 5K races. Current Tyler, Texas, residents are eligible for the Local Legends, with cash prizes awarded to the top three male and female 15K finishers.
Due to COVID-19 race registration was limited to ensure the start and finish corrals would effectively provide needed space for runners before and after the race. Runners also benefitted from participating in timed, staggered starts to further encourage social distancing.