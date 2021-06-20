After postponing the 2020 event, the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala returned Saturday evening with a mission to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala began in 1988 and over the years more than $15 million has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services, including research.
The 33rd annual Cattle Barons’ Gala was held at the Brunson Equestrian Center on the grounds of the Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler. The theme was “Pistols and Pearls.”
Festivities included charitable live auctions and raffles along with performances from headliner country music artist Aaron Watson and the secondary band Slickrock Hoodoo.
Chalease Denson, Denise Bardsley and Melissa Braswell served as the co-chairs of the event and they said the focus this year has been on pediatric cancer research.
Denson said for some Cattle Barons’ committee members, raising money for cancer research is personal.
“Some of us have lost a parent to cancer or a grandparent or a dear friend,” Denson said, noting the difficulties raising money during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s hard work, anyone that’s here knows it’s hard work, to raise money, particularly in the times we are in now and what we have gone through.”
While Cattle Barons’ is a fun night out, Denson reiterated the main reason for the event is to raise money for cancer research.
Trying to get back to normal following the COVID-19-related postponement, Braswell said she’s grateful sponsors continued to support the fundraiser.
“We’re glad to be one of the first events held this year for last year,” Braswell said. “Sponsorships have been a little rough, but we pulled through and we made it work.”
Bardsley added to Braswell’s comments of appreciation over the past year.
“We know that everybody’s coming off of a bad year and we didn’t have a lot of the sponsorships that we normally would, but we did get people who have hung around and stuck with us for the past years,” Bardsley said.
Dr. Kirk Calhoun, UT Tyler president and chairman of the board of UT Health East Texas, and Dr. Steven Curley, surgical oncologist and chief of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Oncology Institute, were both in attendance to support the Cattle Barons’ mission.
“UT Health East Texas is always proud to be supportive of this event,” Calhoun said. “Finding a cure for cancer (and) eradicating that disease is a high priority for us, and we know our patients and the public benefit immensely from the American Cancer Society and what it’s doing.”
He said several years ago as president of UT Health Northeast, he and others at the facility established a relationship with MD Anderson to develop the UT Health North Campus Tyler MD Anderson Cancer Center to treat cancer in East Texas while collaborating with other physicians.
He said UT Tyler is engaged in all forms of research, including cancer, to identify new ways of treatment, drugs, cures and techniques.
“The cancer society has funded a number of those initiatives,” Calhoun said. “So I have the gratification to know that the money raised here, it goes to support cancer research all over the country but also right here in Tyler.”
He noted that funds raised will be beneficial to the new University of Texas System medical school coming to Tyler and the students working to become doctors.
Curley said much of the funds for for cancer research, education and prevention come from events like Cattle Barons’.
“The federal government provides a lot of funds for research but I can tell you in my career, I’ve had as much funding from private donor events from places like the American Cancer Society,” Curley said. “It really allows us to do good work to find good treatments and to actually help educate people about cancer prevention and screenings. So we can make diagnoses earlier.”
Curley called Cattle Barons’ an opportunity for the community to help combat cancer, a disease that kills millions of people.
“Last week, we surpassed 600,000 deaths from COVID in the United States,” Curley said. “During that exact time frame, six million died from cancer in the United States. So 10 times more, so cancer is still a major health concern in the United States. Events like Cattle Barons’ get people diagnosed earlier, where we have more people surviving. It’s critical.”
Saturday night was the first time Curley attended Cattle Barons’ for the Tyler area. He said he likes that the funds go to support the community.
“This money will be spent locally to help support education efforts, help support outreach efforts, making sure the community gets the treatment they need,” Curley said. “It’s also an important source for research to find new cures for cancer.”
Curley said he was recruited to Christus in Tyler three years ago, and now major surgeries for cancer are happening in Tyler, not just the big cities.
He noted officials broke ground for the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute, a collaborative effort between Christus Health and Texas Oncology, in April. The facility is expected to open in 2022.
The facility will allow oncologists and other specialists to work side by side, just like they would in Dallas, Houston or another major medical center, he said.
“We want people in Northeast Texas to know they can come to Tyler and receive the same world-class care that they would in the big city,” Curley said.