The Texas Rose Festival was back for the 88th time Saturday after last year's festivities were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Streets were lined with cheering families and smiling faces, excited to once again celebrate the Rose City.
The Rose Festival, held every third weekend in October, honors the city's rose industry and brings the community together. Festivities also attract people from surrounding areas, boosting tourism.
Chelsie Cochran of Lindale said that this was her first time attending the Rose Parade. She added that she had heard it was a really big event and had lots of amazing floats.
Cochran and her family were among thousands in attendance to see the more than 120 parade entries go down Front Street.
Featured in the parade was the Rose Festival court, bands, cheer and dance teams, local officials and many organizations. Music, entertainment, performances and brightly colored floats could be seen for miles.
Louella Selph of Mineola said she had not seen a parade in a long time, and this one she really wanted to experience. She added she loved the bands that marched down the street playing music as well as the floats.
This year's Rose Festival theme was Secrets of the Garden, which was seen throughout the festivities but especially at the parade, when the court drove by on brightly colored floats, each of which looked like a vibrant garden.
Each member of the court waved to the crowd as they went by on their floats. Members of the court included Queen Anna Grace Hallmark, Princess Elizabeth Reid Walker, Duchess of the Rose Growers Emily Ann Milton and others.